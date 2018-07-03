Report: Jimmy Butler 'Fed Up' with 'Nonchalant' Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler reportedly has "no intentions" of signing a contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, due to issues with his teammates.  

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Butler is "all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates," specifically center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Butler has one year remaining on his contract before he can decline his player option and become a free agent in 2019.

      

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

      

