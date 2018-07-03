Report: Jimmy Butler 'Fed Up' with 'Nonchalant' Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns

Jim Mone/Associated Press

All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler reportedly has "no intentions" of signing a contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, due to issues with his teammates.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Butler is "all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates," specifically center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Butler has one year remaining on his contract before he can decline his player option and become a free agent in 2019.

