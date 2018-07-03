Maikel Franco Trade Rumors: Phillies 3B's Name 'Bandied About' in Talks

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco's name has reportedly been "bandied about" in trade talks, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Heyman also wondered if the Phillies could be a fit for Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas if Franco is shipped out.

This season, the 25-year-old Franco is hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI.

He eclipsed the 20-homer mark in both 2016 and 2017, and he is on pace to reach that level again.

After forcing his way into the lineup in 2015, Franco established himself in 2016 by hitting .255 with a career-high 25 home runs and 88 RBI.

He remained a solid run producer last season; however, his numbers dropped to a .230 average, 24 homers and 76 RBI.

While Franco has plenty of pop, his lack of plate discipline is an issue, as he has just 16 walks in 253 plate appearances this season, contributing to a .300 on-base percentage.

Franco is also an albatross defensively with minus-nine defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs.

Although Franco is under team control for three more years, now may be the ideal time to move him since the return has the potential to be strong because of his age and favorable contract status.

Also, if acquiring Moustakas is a possibility, then making room for him is worthwhile.

The 29-year-old is a two-time All-Star who is hitting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBI after blasting a career-high 38 home runs in 2017.

Moustakas would be a rental, which is something the Phillies could be in the market for, considering they are surprisingly in the playoff race.

Philadelphia holds a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the final wild-card spot in the National League, and if dealing Franco can aid in making the postseason for the first time since 2011, then Philly should consider it.