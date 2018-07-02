DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Recruited to Warriors by Draymond Green, Steve Kerr

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and general manager Bob Myers spearheaded the effort to land DeMarcus Cousins in the Bay Area, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Monday.

According to Charania, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also spoke with Cousins on the phone before he agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal.

While Cousins is the newest member of the Warriors, it's unclear when he'll actually make his debut for Golden State. The four-time All-Star hasn't played since suffering an Achilles injury in January.

Charania reported the Warriors hope Cousins can suit up in the "early part" of the 2018-19 campaign and that the playoffs are when his true value to the squad will be evident.

Should Cousins get back to being a double-double machine, the Warriors will be even more dominant than they were en route to back-to-back titles.