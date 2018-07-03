2018 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Free Agents Remaining

0 of 25

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The second day of 2018 NBA free agency reinforced the theme of the first: California rules this summer.

While the Los Angeles Lakers were busy rebuilding their roster around LeBron James, his longtime Finals nemesis scored the biggest bargain in recent memory. DeMarcus Cousins, a 27-year-old four-time All-Star, joined the Golden State Warriors on a clearance-priced one-year, $5.3 million deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Even with Cousins recovering from a torn Achilles, this adds to Golden State's staggering collection of talent.

It also further depletes a free-agent crop that wasn't overly deep to begin with. But there's still value to be found in the form of solid starters, high-level role players and capable reserves. We have assembled the top 25 names here, and we'll update the list as more come off the board.

Note: Most of the text throughout this article is repeated from the first installment of the free-agent draft board, though new information has been added in some places.