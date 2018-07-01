Lakers Rumors: Chris Bosh Might Seek NBA Return After LeBron James Deal

LM Otero/Associated Press

Eleven-time All-Star Chris Bosh hasn't abandoned hope of making a return to the NBA.

Sporting News' Sean Deveney reported Sunday that Bosh could cite "advances in blood-thinning medication" leave him less susceptible to the blood-clotting issue that put his basketball career on hiatus.

Deveney mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential destination for Bosh. The move would see Bosh reunite with LeBron James, whose agency confirmed Sunday he agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

Bosh's connection to the Lakers goes deeper than James. He was a guest of the team's during a practice in October:

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was also Bosh's agent before transitioning to his current role in the team's front office.

Bosh hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the Miami Heat's 119-101 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 9, 2016.

An independent medical panel ruled in June 2017 the 34-year-old suffered a career-ending illness after persistent blood clots forced him to miss large chunks of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. He remained a productive player during those two years, averaging 20.0 points and 7.2 rebounds and shooting 36.9 percent on three-pointers.

During a February interview with Bleacher Report's Ken Berger, Bosh indicated he was looking to return to the league: "Physically I'm great. We do know that medically, there are some conversations to be had. That's a hell of a mountain to climb. I do understand that, and I want everybody to know that. I'm not being naive about it."

Berger, however, cast serious doubt on whether the comeback would actually happen. He wrote that the NBA's approval of an official contract "would be next to impossible" even if Bosh were to agree to a deal with a team.