Phillies Trade Rumors: Mike Moustakas Trade Has Been Discussed with Royals

The Philadelphia Phillies could be eyeing an upgrade at third base in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, officials from the Phillies and Kansas City Royals "have had discussions" about Mike Moustakas "and Royals scouts have been peeking in on prospects in the Phillies' minor-league system in advance of a possible deal."

Moustakas, 29, is earning $5.5 million this season and owns a $15 million mutual option for the 2019 campaign that includes a $1 million buyout.

Entering Friday night, the two-time All-Star was slashing .255/.310/.467 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI. Those numbers aren't stellar by any means, but they represent a slight upgrade over those posted by Maikel Franco, who has struggled and was fading out of the lineup in favor of J.P. Crawford before Crawford suffered a fractured left hand.

To date, Franco is hitting .262 with a .304 on-base percentage, 10 homers and 38 RBI.

The Phillies have also been linked to Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre.

"The Phillies also have interest in Beltre, sources say, as much for his professionalism as his production," MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi wrote. "The Phils have the youngest group of position players in the Majors, and team officials see long-term value in Beltre's influence on an emerging core."

Beltre, who is also in a walk year, is slashing a robust .313/.376/.451 with 11 doubles and 26 RBI this year.