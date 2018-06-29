Orioles Honor Victims of Capital Gazette Shooting Before Friday's Game

Orioles Honor Victims of Capital Gazette Shooting Before Friday's GameJune 30, 2018
One day after a gunman killed five staffers at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, the Baltimore Orioles paid tribute to those who died in the attack.
The team held a moment of silence before Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels:
Baltimore Orioles @Orioles
Tonight, we pause for a reflective moment of silence in honor of each of the Capital Gazette newsroom victims who lost their lives yesterday in another senseless act of gun violence: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters. https://t.co/v54BX5qRMj
Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun tweeted video of the on-field tribute:
Eduardo A. Encina @EddieInTheYard
#Orioles hold moment of silence for the victims of the the #CapitalGazetteShooting before tonight’s game at Camden Yards. @capgaznews #Annapolis #Baltimore https://t.co/moTFFGnHtO
The team also paid their respects with a touching tribute in the press box:
Baltimore Orioles @Orioles
The Capital Gazette (@CapGazNews) seat in our press box. We will pause for a pregame moment of silence in honor of the victims as we extend our heartfelt support to the many family members, colleagues, and friends who are grieving this unimaginable loss. https://t.co/uRGgrQ5oEE
John McNamara, Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca Smith were all shot and killed on Thursday. McNamara was a longtime sports reporter and spent more than two decades working for the newspaper.
