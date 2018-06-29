LeBron James Picking Next Team in 'The Decision Cave' in Caribbean

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals in Boston, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is reportedly meeting confidants at a Caribbean location dubbed "The Decision Cave" to weigh his options for the future.  

On Friday, Brian Windhorst of ESPN (via Deadspin's Giri Nathan) provided an update on James' decision-making process after Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported the four-time NBA MVP's agent informed the Cavs he's declining a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent.

"He's planning on having a meeting with his closest advisors and friends," Windhorst said. "I believe, you know, he's still in the Caribbean, and I believe that his friends have come there and they're gonna huddle there. They have what they call 'The Decision Cave.'"

The latest betting lines from OddsShark list the Los Angeles Lakers (-155) as the favorite to sign James in free agency. They are followed by the Cavaliers (+200), Philadelphia 76ers (+550), Boston Celtics (+900) and Houston Rockets (+950).

Although LeBron hasn't publicly commented on the teams he's considering, it's believed the 33-year-old Ohio native is seeking a quick resolution to his trip into the open market.

That means The Decision Cave figures to become an active place over the next couple days.

