Angels P Jake Jewell Stretchered Off After Gruesome Ankle Injury vs. Red Sox

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jake Jewell had to be stretchered off the field after suffering a gruesome ankle injury during Wednesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Jewell suffered the injury while trying to cover home following a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth. As he approached the plate, his feet appeared to slip out from under him and his right leg awkwardly bent underneath him.

No official word on the injury has been released.

Jewell, 25, had just been called up earlier in the day and was appearing in only his third major league game. He allowed one run on one hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning before being taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for further evaluation.

After the game, Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez—the runner who scored on the play—expressed his concern.

"I felt bad," Martinez said, via MLB.com's Maria Guardado. "I kept saying, 'I didn't touch him. I didn't touch him.' I didn't even feel any impact or anything like that, so those are kind of the scariest ones almost. It looked like he was in a lot of pain. Obviously, prayers to him, and I feel bad. You never want to see that happen."

Boston manager Alex Cora also sent his best wishes to the Los Angeles pitcher.

"Hoping everything is okay with Jewell," Cora said, via the Red Sox. "Everyone in the dugout and clubhouse will be praying for him."

It's an unfortunate situation for a young player who suffered a freak accident while trying to make a play.

Jewell, who had a 3.08 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A this season, was promoted Wednesday as the Angels placed left-hander John Lamb on the disabled list. The Angels also announced Wednesday that third baseman Zack Cozart would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Jewell's injury is even more bad luck for a team that has been hit hard by the injury bug this season.