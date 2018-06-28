Lakers News: Evaluating Decision to Extend Qualifying Offer to Julius Randle

Glenn James/Getty Images

Julius Randle is the Los Angeles Lakers insurance policy this offseason.

Magic Johnson and company took the first step in making sure the free agency period at least sees them retain their young talent if they don't hit big in free agency.

The Lakers extended the qualifying offer to the big man according to the team website officially making him a restricted free agent. The offer is only $5.6 million, but the Kentucky product should be able to fetch more once he can receive offers from other teams on July 1.

The move is a formality, but it could turn out to be important.

The team obviously has bigger targets than Randle this offseason. The buzz and speculation surrounding the likes of LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are the kind of moves that could create a championship contender as early as next season.

But Magic Johnson has already started to hedge.

“Next summer, if nobody comes and I’m still sitting here like this, then it’s a failure,” Johnson said, per Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times “If I can’t deliver I’m going to step down myself, [Jeanie Buss] won’t have to fire me, I’ll step away from it, because I can’t do this job.”

By giving himself two summers to catch a big free agent Johnson is allowing for the possibility that no deal is able to reached for Leonard or with George and James.

That comes on the heels of reports that the organization is concerned that George may be willing to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

The trio also reported that George's uncertainty (although he has opted out of his contract with the Thunder) has built pressure that the Lakers swing a deal for Leonard now rather than wait for his free agency next season.

If that's the case they believe that Randle will need to be a part of the package that gets sent back to San Antonio:

"The price for Leonard would be substantial. The Lakers could have to surrender a combination of former first-round picks -- from Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart -- and future first-round picks and perhaps restricted free agent Julius Randle in a sign-and-trade agreement."

That's a steep price to pay, but if the Lakers believe that's what will lure LeBron James west, then it's not far-fetched to believe it's on the table. So making Randle a tradeable asset could be the key that turns the Lakers into a contender.

If he doesn't end up being trade bait, what he'll be able to get on the open market is interesting.

The 23-year-old is coming off his best season in which he averaged 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while playing much more at center.

His versatility as a power forward type that can slide to the five makes him an interesting asset. He has the defensive versatility to stick with guys on the perimeter while also having the strength to compete with true centers in the post.

Wojnarowski has already pegged the Dallas Mavericks as a team that will be interested in his services:

However, there just aren't that many teams with cap space and there are plenty of options at center for teams interested in the position. Someone is going to sign for a deal that's a bargain and Randle is a good candidate.

If the Lakers fail to use both max contract spots this summer or fail to sign either George or James, keeping Randle on board and going after Leonard next offseason isn't the worst idea. He could end up being a crucial part to a contender as the Lakers young core waits one more year for the franchise changing player to arrive via free agency.

Not a bad backup plan if James and George stay with their respective clubs.