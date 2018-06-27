Lakers News: Julius Randle Extended $5.5 Million Qualifying Offer

John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have their sights set on starrier attractions this summer, but they're not allowing Julius Randle to slink off into unrestricted free agency.

The Lakers, as expected, announced they have given Randle a $5.5 million qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent next month. He will have a $12.4 million dead-cap charge, though that's mostly procedural.

Unless Randle accepts the qualifying offer (unlikely), the Lakers could pull it to create cap room for LeBron James, Paul George or another free agent. Los Angeles and Cleveland are widely believed to be the front-runners for James, who has led the Cavaliers to four straight NBA Finals appearances.

