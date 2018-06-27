LeBron James Betting Odds Revealed for Possible Teammates, Including Paul George

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

If the betting odds are correct, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, a potential unrestricted free agent, won't play with Paul George, Chris Paul or DeMarcus Cousins to open the 2018-19 NBA season.

OddsShark provided a look at the update lines Wednesday:

There are a lot of moving parts involved in the odds.

George confirmed Tuesday during the first installment of Paul George: My Journey, a three-part mini-documentary airing on ESPN's SportsCenter, that he's going to decline a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent, per Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman.

James and George have frequently been linked to teaming up with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul is also a free agent this summer, but he's long been expected to re-sign with the Houston Rockets. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this month the veteran point guard will only consider other options if the Rockets don't offer a max extension.

Houston is listed fifth in the betting odds to land James, per OddsShark.

Cousins is another marquee player slated to hit the open market, but his situation is complicated by injury after he tore his left Achilles in January. The lingering questions about whether he can return to form following the major setback create additional uncertainty about his landing spot.

All told, the teammate odds do provide some potential value because it's likely James is going to land on a team with the financial flexibility to bring in more star power around him. The exception would be Houston, but that scenario means he'd probably be playing with Paul.

Predicting where he's going to play next season if he leaves the Cavs, and exactly what that team's roster is going to look like on opening night, remains very much a mystery, though.