Who Is About to Get Screwed in NBA Free Agency?

0 of 7

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

If you're comparing NBA free agency this summer to 2016, then the answer to the question "who's getting screwed?" is simple.

Everyone. Everyone is getting screwed.

Money is in short supply, largely because so many owners overspent two years ago. Players who once could have chosen between several offers of eight-figure annual salaries are now stuck fighting over the taxpayer's mid-level exception worth $5.3 million. On top of that, luxury-tax concerns could prevent some teams from even using their MLEs.

It's rough out there.

We can't be too sympathetic for free agents who've willingly entered into the market when they didn't have to. Their agents should have made it clear that declining player options or turning down reasonable offers to reach free agency in 2018 was a risk. The current financial climate was easy to see coming.

In addition to players who somehow misjudged the market, some have been wronged by circumstances beyond their control. Injuries, changing trends and bad timing will result in free agents receiving far smaller offers than they otherwise might have.

The following players are the most aggrieved.