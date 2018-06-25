NBA Rumors: Latest on Possible Kawhi Leonard Trade, LeBron James and More

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The NBA's biggest questions this offseason in free agency center around the Kawhi Leonard drama, and the Spurs forward isn't even a free agent.

A year ago, the idea Leonard would be a bigger talking point than a free-agent class featuring LeBron James would have caused a fan to get laughed out of the building. Now the split between the superstar and San Antonio Spurs seems so big the NBA itself has come to a halt.

Leonard and James are far from the only names being talked about but little can happen without them, both because the big spenders want to make sure they can woo them to town and players want to put themselves in the best possible position.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise, then, to learn one of the three biggest rumors right now hinges on a domino effect and another suggests a pairing of superstars.

DeAndre Jordan

Let's start with DeAndre Jordan, who isn't teaming up with other superstars or causing other players to wait.

However, Jordan might entertain the idea of helping out a franchise headed in the right direction as it seeks to become a serious contender in a few years.

Most will recall the drama surrounding the Jordan-Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers a few years ago. Jordan had verbally agreed to join the Mavericks and walked it back, sticking with the Clippers only to become the last man standing after Blake Griffin and Chris Paul left.

Jordan will now likely opt out of his contract and seek out something new, with Mike Fisher of 247Sports reporting the Mavericks would still have an interest because it's a "let bygones [be] bygones" approach as "they do need a center."

While there will be plenty of center options on the market, Jordan is still only 29 years old and a season ago averaged 12.0 points, 15.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. He's an ideal veteran leader for a team like the Mavericks while they try to build around a core now featuring Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic, if not someone who can push the team to a fringe playoff spot each year.

Of course, Jordan has to opt out to make any of this happen and he's looking at a Friday deadline.

Paul George

George isn't Leonard when it comes to the free-agent market and how he could impact other happenings, but we've known all year—if not for many—he'd have a gigantic impact on the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

George is a hometown kid and his destiny seemed to rest in joining the Lakers, though the Indiana Pacers threw a wrench in the plan.

There is a chance George decides to up and stay in Oklahoma City, according to Sam Amick of USA Today, who cited "pessimism in James' camp" about George choosing to leave the Thunder.

As the report noted, George sticking it out with the Thunder could mean terrible things for the Lakers' plans to land James. No major superstar to pair with James would mean no James.

Why would George want to stick around? Carmelo Anthony just decided to opt-in, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

In other words, combined with Russell Westbrook, the trio that won 48 games a year ago while George, who averaged recent lows of 21.9/3.3/5.7 on 43 percent shooting, would once again reunite and give it another go in the Western Conference.

Without George, James might find it easier to stick in the Eastern Conference and assure himself trips to the Finals. That is, depending on what happens with Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard

If the Spurs have to lose Leonard this offseason, it won't be to the Western Conference. This much we can discern from simple logistics, though Amick reported this also recently.

Which means the Cavaliers could be in play, of course.

The ruined relationship between Leonard and the Spurs based on diagnosis and treatment of an injury up and through the playoffs looks irreparable at this point, beyond even the masterful reach of one Gregg Popovich.

But James' Cavaliers have some work to do it they're to win out in a bidding war, which is what this will become with a 26-year-old superstar, especially with teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics likely to sniff around a possible trade.

According to Amick, the Cavaliers have already made something of an attempt: "According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Cavs have inquired about Leonard, but there is no traction on a possible deal."

There is likely no traction because the Cavaliers don't have much to offer unless they're convincing somebody to take on Kevin Love. The 76ers have various draft assets to work with and prospects like Markelle Fultz and Dario Saric. The Celtics have always stockpiled draft assets and have guys like Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving to offer in trades.

For the Spurs, this is about the best possible package to set the franchise up for the future if it truly has to cough up a superstar, not appeasing a guy who has shoved his way out the door by shipping him to his preferred destination.

As an aside, these teams likely partaking in a bidding war for Leonard know James might consider coming to town if they win out. For the Cavaliers, some creative maneuvering and a bit of luck is necessary to avoid blowback if they can't secure Leonard.