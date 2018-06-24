Report: Paul George Returning to OKC Would Be Big Blow to LeBron James to Lakers

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have been considered the front-runners to sign LeBron James this summer all offseason. But the direction Paul George decides to go during his own free agency could alter those plans.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, "There is all sorts of optimism in Oklahoma City that George will re-sign. Conversely, there's pessimism in James' camp that George would leave Oklahoma City."

If George decides to give it another go with Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, "That would be widely considered a big blow to the Lakers' chances of landing James."

