Report: Paul George Returning to OKC Would Be Big Blow to LeBron James to Lakers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have been considered the front-runners to sign LeBron James this summer all offseason. But the direction Paul George decides to go during his own free agency could alter those plans.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, "There is all sorts of optimism in Oklahoma City that George will re-sign. Conversely, there's pessimism in James' camp that George would leave Oklahoma City."

If George decides to give it another go with Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, "That would be widely considered a big blow to the Lakers' chances of landing James."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA Draft's Biggest Steals and Reaches

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Draft's Biggest Steals and Reaches

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Billy Preston Signs with Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Billy Preston Signs with Cavs

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Trainer: Fultz Had the 'Yips,' 'Completely Forgot How to Shoot'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trainer: Fultz Had the 'Yips,' 'Completely Forgot How to Shoot'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Avery Johnson Says Sexton Could Be 'Perennial All-Star'

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Avery Johnson Says Sexton Could Be 'Perennial All-Star'

    News-herald
    via News-herald