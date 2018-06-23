Kawhi Leonard Rumors: SF Wants to Join Lakers, Doesn't Care About $219M Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in San Antonio. General manager R.C. Buford acknowledges star forward Kawhi Leonard is unhappy with the Spurs. He remains optimistic the relationship can be salvaged. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly willing to give up the supermax contract he could sign with the San Antonio Spurs this offseason to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, "From what I am being told...he's made it very, very clear that he's looking to go to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers and he does not care about the $219 million supermax he could sign."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

