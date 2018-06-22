LaVar Ball: Lakers Trading Lonzo Would Be 'Worst Move They Ever Made'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Big Baller Brand patriarch LaVar Ball believes it would be a big mistake if the Los Angeles Lakers were to trade his son Lonzo Ball this summer.

"If they wanna trade him, trade him," Ball said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "It'll be the worst move they ever made. If they wanna trade him, trade him. If they don't wanna trade him, keep him. He's gonna do his thing. I'm not worried about no trades."

Exactly one year ago, Lonzo looked like a cornerstone of the Lakers' future. He was a star in his only season with the UCLA Bruins, and Los Angeles selected him with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

However, Ball had a solid rookie season but didn't ease any fears about whether he can truly become an elite point guard. He averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game and shot just 30.5 percent on three-pointers.

While Ball isn't on the trade block, he's one of the Lakers' biggest chips to cash in for San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard or as part of a sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli reported in May the Lakers "like their young core and would prefer to keep those players growing together, [yet] have told teams no player is untouchable in trades."

There's no question Ball can have a big role in the Lakers' future. Even if he never becomes a perennial All-Star guard, his floor is pretty high. He'll have a long, productive career in the NBA. Not to mention, Ball helps the team's bottom line. According to NBA.com, Ball had the 12th-best-selling jersey this past season and was the only Lakers player to crack the top 15.

Still, none of that is likely to stop the Lakers from dealing Ball if they can ultimately land a ready-made star this offseason.