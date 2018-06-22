NBA Draft 2018: Full Results and Grades for All Prospects Selected

Chris Marion/Getty Images

The 2018 NBA draft shouldn't have a shortage of candidates for its signature moment.

History may remember something as simple as a great player like Deandre Ayton gaining official entry into the Association.

Or maybe it will be more dramatic. The Luka Doncic-Trae Young swap could dictate the directions of the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks. Maybe the draft's top talent was selected much later than we realize.

And who can forget the emotional pulls of Mikal Bridges' feel-good story that wasn't, or the feel-good story that was for the Holiday family?

Time can figure out the answer. We have 30 teams and 60 picks to evaluate.

Atlanta Hawks: B-

Picks: Trae Young (No. 5, via DAL), Kevin Huerter (No. 19), Omari Spellman (No. 30)

The final haul is better than the grade indicates. All three additions are shooters, hinting at how the next chapter of Hawks hoops will look.

But this needs to factor in the cost of trading away potential star Luka Doncic. Plus, it could be unclear for a while whom Young and Spellman can defend at this level.

Boston Celtics: A

Pick: Robert Williams (27)

He was by far the best player available and the one who addressed the most glaring need. If it's possible to hit a home run outside of the lottery, this is how it's done.

Brooklyn Nets: C

Picks: Dzanan Musa (29), Rodions Kurucs (40)

There's scoring and shooting potential here, both of which this roster needs. The question is how quickly the Nets will receive any dividends on their investments.

Charlotte Hornets: C+

Picks: Miles Bridges (12, via LAC), Devonte' Graham (34, via ATL), Arnoldas Kulboka (55)

So...the Hornets are keeping Kemba Walker, then? Let's hope so, otherwise the decision to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be catastrophic.

Bridges will upgrade one of the forward spots, and Graham looks sturdier than anything Walker had behind him last season. But this feels a little safe for a franchise needing a spark.

Chicago Bulls: B

Picks: Wendell Carter Jr. (7), Chandler Hutchison (22)

These were relatively predictable picks, in part because they each address an obvious need. Both are plug-and-play prospects, but each likely has a ceiling that stops beneath stardom.

Cleveland Cavaliers: B

Pick: Collin Sexton (8)

The Cavs needed a point guard and someone who can help repair their 29th-ranked defense. Sexton will scratch both itches.

It's less clear, though, if he'll provide adequate floor spacing and sound decision-making.

Dallas Mavericks: A

Picks: Luka Doncic (3, via ATL), Jalen Brunson (33), Ray Spalding (56, via PHI), Kostas Antetokounmpo (60, via PHI)

Doncic might be the best player in this draft. And if he's not the most accomplished (EuroLeague MVP and Final Four MVP) then Brunson is (two-time national champion, Wooden Award winner).

Both should contribute immediately, which will make life easier for Dennis Smith Jr. If either Spalding or Antetokounmpo—Giannis' little brother—becomes something, this home run might become a grand slam.

Denver Nuggets: A-

Picks: Michael Porter Jr. (14), Jarred Vanderbilt (41, via ORL), Thomas Welsh (58)

A healthy Porter is a dominant force. His health is hardly a given—back surgery limited him to three games last season—but at this draft slot, the reward outweighs the risk. The Nuggets might not stop anyone, but they look like the early favorites to lead the league in scoring.

Detroit Pistons: B-

Picks: Khyri Thomas (38, via PHI), Bruce Brown (42)

The Pistons were working from behind after giving up their first-round pick in the Blake Griffin deal. So, keeping that in mind, this amounts to a decent haul. Both could crack Detroit's underwhelming rim rotation sooner rather than later, with Thomas fitting the three-and-D mold and Brown serving more as a Swiss army knife.

Golden State Warriors: B

Pick: Jacob Evans (28)

This should be another selection that delivers early results for the Dubs. They needed multitalented wings, and Evans is a shooter, ball-mover and versatile defender.

Houston Rockets: B

Picks: De'Anthony Melton (46), Vincent Edwards (52)

Two versatile defenders, one a proven shooter (Edwards) and the other who projects as one (Melton). Even without range, Melton will deliver ball pressure, playmaking and rebounding from the wing.

Indiana Pacers: B

Picks: Aaron Holiday (23), Alize Johnson (50)

Holiday could be Indy's point guard of the near-future. He's a good scorer, shooter and athlete, and he should form an effective defensive puzzle with Victor Oladipo.

Los Angeles Clippers: C

Picks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (11, via CHO), Jerome Robinson (13)

Gilgeous-Alexander was a must. He was the last member left of the top point guard tier, and L.A. couldn't leave this draft without a clear post-Chris Paul plan.

Robinson was both a head-scratcher and a reach. He's a gifted scorer, but if the Clippers have a strength, it might be scoring guards (Lou Williams, Austin Rivers). There's a logjam in the backcourt now, while there easily could have been a DeAndre Jordan replacement (Robert Williams) or the long-awaited standout wing (Porter) instead.

Los Angeles Lakers: C

Picks: Moritz Wagner (25), Isaac Bonga (39, via PHI), Sviiatoslav Mykhailiuk (47)

The Lakers had an opening for a stretch center, and Wagner potentially can fill it. But his margin for error as a shooter is razor-thin, because his lack of athleticism limits him as a defender and rebounder.

Memphis Grizzlies: B+

Picks: Jaren Jackson Jr. (4), Jevon Carter (32)

Jackson's upside is elite. If he realizes his potential, he'll be burying long-distance shots, defending out on the perimeter and erasing shots around the rim. Put him next to Marc Gasol, and Memphis could have a five-out offense with two different defensive anchors.

But it'll be interesting to see the Grizzlies' timeline with Jackson. Gasol and Mike Conley aren't getting any younger, while Carter—who will look like an import from the grit-and-grind era—turns 23 before the season tips.

Miami Heat: N/A

Picks: None

Milwaukee Bucks: B

Pick: Donte DiVincenzo (17)

Giannis Antetokounpo's life will be easier with DiVincenzo around, which makes the selection an automatic win. DiVincenzo's spacing and defensive toughness will help, but his value will hinge on how much of the scoring and playmaking burden he's able to carry.

Minnesota Timberwolves: B

Picks: Josh Okogie (20), Keita Bates-Diop (48)

The 'Wolves needed a two-way wing and got one in Okogie. If nothing else, he'll defend multiple positions and make open threes. They also needed a versatile forward, and they found it in Bates-Diop, who was sometimes mocked 20 picks higher.

New Orleans Pelicans: D

Pick: Tony Carr (51)

It's hard to uncover draft gems in the 50s, and Carr gives little hope he'll be one of them. He was a sub-40 percent shooter on two-pointers over his college career.

New York Knicks: B-

Pick: Kevin Knox (9), Mitchell Robinson (36)

Knox is young, long and skilled enough to be interesting, especially if his shooting takes off. He boosted his stock on the workout circuit, so you have to think he at least showed potential on the perimeter. If he doesn't improve his shooting, history may question why Porter and Mikal Bridges were passed over.

Robinson is a giant wild card. He's an athletic 7-footer and former five-star recruit. He's also a mystery after sitting out both the college season and the combine.

Oklahoma City Thunder: C-

Pick: Hamidou Diallo (45, via CHO), Devon Hall (53), Kevin Hervey (57)

The Thunder didn't have much to work with, and it shows in their collection. There's mild interest with all of them—maybe a dash more with the uber-athletic Diallo—but none is guaranteed to last in OKC.

Orlando Magic: A

Pick: Mohamed Bamba (6), Melvin Frazier (35), Justin Jackson (43, via DEN)

The Magic might have had bigger needs than center, but they smartly took the best-player-available option when Bamba slipped out of the top five. His length (7'10") wingspan and athleticism alone should make him a defensive anchor in the Rudy Gobert-mold—only Bamba might be Gobert with a jumper.



Philadelphia 76ers: B+

Picks: Zhaire Smith (16, via PHO), Landry Shamet (26), Shake Milton (54)

The Sixers' biggest prize might not be listed—Miami's 2021 first-rounder, routed through Phoenix and to Philly in the draft night swap for Smith and Mikal Bridges. Smith is no slouch, though. He's one of the draft's top athletes and a versatile defender. The only question is whether he'll shoot enough to share the floor with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

No one will ask that question of Shamet and Milton. Each finished their three-year college careers with three-point percentages north of 42.

Phoenix Suns: A-

Picks: Deandre Ayton (1), Mikal Bridges (10, via PHI), Elie Okobo (31), George King (59)

The Suns snagged their long-term center and Devin Booker's tag-team scoring partner in Ayton. Defensive question marks and all, the athletic 7-footer will give the Suns their answer in the middle.

Bridges is a snug fit on paper. He'll make outside shots without dominating touches, and he'll help establish a defensive tone. His championship background should also make him an asset in the locker room. You just wonder if that future pick from the Heat was too steep of a price, though.

Portland Trail Blazers: D

Picks: Anfernee Simons (24), Gary Trent Jr. (37, via SAC)

It was a strange draft for Portland. They needed wings or bigs but grabbed offense-first guards instead. You could say it's all about upside, but aren't the Blazers trying to win with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum? Can more than two of this quartet ever share the floor? And how is Portland going to find its missing pieces later when there's no money to spend?

Sacramento Kings: B-

Pick: Marvin Bagley III (2)

Taking Bagley feels unimaginative (or too imaginative). He's good, he just might not have the skills to be great. A (relatively) low ceiling would be hard to stomach given what this selection could have gotten (cough, Doncic).

San Antonio Spurs: B+

Picks: Lonnie Walker IV (18), Chimezie Metu (49)

Walker might be the best bargain of the first round. He didn't get to showcase all his talents at Miami, but he looks like a one-on-one scorer in the making. His length, athleticism and shooting mechanics all point to a skyscraper's ceiling.

Toronto Raptors: N/A

Picks: none

Utah Jazz: B

Pick: Grayson Allen (21)

Support scoring for Donovan Mitchell was an obvious focus, and Allen could supply that on opening night. It's hard to tell how high he could climb Utah's offensive ladder, but he can fill a roll right now as a spot-up shooter, passer and slasher.

Washington Wizards: C

Pick: Troy Brown (15), Issuf Sanon (44)

The Wizards need more athleticism in the middle. They could have gotten that with Williams unexpectedly available at 15. They went with Brown instead, a versatile wing but one who may not shoot enough to share the floor with John Wall.