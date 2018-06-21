Jerome Robinson Drafted by Clippers, Joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 15: NBA Draft Prospect, Jerome Robinson poses for a portrait during the 2018 NBA Combine circuit on May 15, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers brought a big-time scorer into the fold Thursday night.

After trading up to No. 11 and selecting former Kentucky point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander following a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers selected Boston College swingman Jerome Robinson at No. 13 overall. 

Hours before the draft, Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer reported Clippers consultant Jerry West held Robinson in high regard:

The 21-year-old spent the last three seasons at Boston College, and he used his junior campaign to solidify himself as one of the nation's most electric and efficient scorers. 

All told, Robinson wrapped up his final campaign Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, by averaging 20.7 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting from the field, including 40.9 percent from three. 

As those numbers indicate, Robinson has the tools to score at all three levels—skills that should suit him well whether he's working on or off the ball with the Clips. 

According to Bleacher Report draft expert Jonathan Wasserman, Robinson "is highly skilled at scoring out of pick-and-rolls or isolations by shooting off the dribble or slicing to the rack. He's a microwave scorer"

In Los Angeles, Robinson will have a chance to learn from one of the best in the business in Lou Williams as he settles into life in Southern California and links up with Gilgeous-Alexander to comprise a backcourt packed with tantalizing potential. 

Related

    Embiid Shades Deandre Ayton

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid Shades Deandre Ayton

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Next JR Smith? Scouting Jerome Robinson

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Next JR Smith? Scouting Jerome Robinson

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    What Scouts Are Saying About Gilgeous-Alexander

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    What Scouts Are Saying About Gilgeous-Alexander

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Details of Gilgeous-Alexander Trade to Clippers

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Details of Gilgeous-Alexander Trade to Clippers

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report