Jerome Robinson Drafted by Clippers, Joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers brought a big-time scorer into the fold Thursday night.

After trading up to No. 11 and selecting former Kentucky point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander following a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers selected Boston College swingman Jerome Robinson at No. 13 overall.

Hours before the draft, Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer reported Clippers consultant Jerry West held Robinson in high regard:

The 21-year-old spent the last three seasons at Boston College, and he used his junior campaign to solidify himself as one of the nation's most electric and efficient scorers.

All told, Robinson wrapped up his final campaign Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, by averaging 20.7 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting from the field, including 40.9 percent from three.

As those numbers indicate, Robinson has the tools to score at all three levels—skills that should suit him well whether he's working on or off the ball with the Clips.

According to Bleacher Report draft expert Jonathan Wasserman, Robinson "is highly skilled at scoring out of pick-and-rolls or isolations by shooting off the dribble or slicing to the rack. He's a microwave scorer"



In Los Angeles, Robinson will have a chance to learn from one of the best in the business in Lou Williams as he settles into life in Southern California and links up with Gilgeous-Alexander to comprise a backcourt packed with tantalizing potential.