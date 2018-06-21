Adrian Beltre Trade Rumors: Phillies Interested in Rangers Veteran 3B

R. Yeatts/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies look to be buyers at the trade deadline and they reportedly have their eye on Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

While the 39-year-old has a respectable .302 batting average this season, the Phillies are apparently just as interested in adding his leadership to a young lineup.

The Cleveland Indians are another possible destination for the third baseman, but the Phillies make a lot of sense for the veteran.

"Team officials see long-term value in Beltre's influence on an emerging core," Morosi added.

In addition to help in the clubhouse, the veteran is also a quality hitter who is on pace for his third-straight season with a .300 batting average. While his power is down this season with just three home runs in 45 games, he should be able to increase this number after reaching 17 home runs in each of the last eight seasons.

With five Gold Glove awards in his career, he has also shown the ability to be a valuable player in the field.

Even in his 21st major league season, Beltre is a useful two-way player who can help any contender.

The Phillies, which entered Thursday just 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, rank 25th in the majors with a .233 batting average and could use a consistent player to add to the lineup.

If traded to the Phillies, Beltre could potentially take some playing time away from the inconsistent Maikel Franco, while the injury to J.P. Crawford will likely create more at-bats off the bench.