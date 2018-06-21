2018 NBA Draft: Live Grades for Every Pick

0 of 0

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Hope springs eternal during the 2018 NBA draft.

Sixty young men will join the fraternity comprised of the world's best basketball players Thursday night, imbuing their new organizations with lofty dreams and unbesmirched optimism. All of them have yet to miss a shot, commit a turnover or blow a defensive assignment at the sport's highest level—pristine canvasses waiting to kick off their careers.

And the expected excellence of this class, even after the strength of last year's, feels particularly noteworthy.

Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr., Trae Young, Michael Porter Jr., Mohamed Bamba...the list of potential studs goes on and on, creating plenty of mock-draft confusion because everyone seems so darn talented. And that's saying nothing of the possible steals who'll inevitably emerge later in the proceedings. Keep your eyes on Jevon Carter, Kevin Huerter, Devon Hall and Brandon McCoy, just to name a few.

Sit back. Enjoy the show. Let that unfiltered optimism sweep over you in waves, filling you with nothing but hope about your team's upside heading into the heart of the 2018 offseason.

Oh, and follow along with our live grades throughout the night.

First up: Phoenix Suns at No. 1.