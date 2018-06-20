Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Spurs Not Shopping Star but Will Field Offers

The San Antonio Spurs aren't sending out "u up?" texts to teams looking to trade Kawhi Leonard, but they reportedly aren't going to leave you on "read," either.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reported the Spurs are not actively looking to shop their disgruntled star but are open to offers from other teams.

Leonard, 27, has requested a trade from San Antonio after his relationship with the organization and teammates deteriorated over the last year. He missed all but nine games in 2017-18, leading to a distrust between the two parties that has seemingly irreparably damaged the partnership. 

        

