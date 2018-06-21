2018 NBA Draft: Latest Mock Draft and Top Rumors Surrounding 1st-Round Prospects

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This year's NBA offseason has already started off with a bang.

Kawhi Leonard continued to take chunks out of the San Antonio Spurs' stellar reputation by bookending his nearly absent year with the franchise with a demand for a trade.

The Spurs are trying to save face, but it may be too late for a player who not only feels betrayed but who also wants a homecoming by joining his favorite boyhood team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Then there are the never-ending debates about where LeBron James will choose to play next season. No one knows, but everyone continues to offer up their takes anyway.

Outside of all that is the speculation and talk about the young prospects hoping to hear their names called in the 2018 Draft, which will be held on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here, starting with the Phoenix Suns' No. 1 pick, we'll try to predict what player will be chosen by which team in the first round and take a look at the latest rumors around the Association.

2018 NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Real Madrid

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF. Michigan State

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

6. Orlando Magic: Wendell Carter, PF/C, Duke

7. Chicago Bulls: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn): Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, Villanova

9. New York Knicks: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers): Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

11. Charlotte Hornets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami): Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Dzanan Musa, SG, Bosnia and Herzegovina

18. San Antonio Spurs: Mitchell Robinson, C, United States

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota): Anfernee Simons, SG, Unattached

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City): Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

21. Utah Jazz: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans): Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati

23. Indiana Pacers: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

24. Portland Trailblazers: Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cleveland): De'Anthony Melton, G, USC

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Khyri Thomas, PG/SG, Creighton

27. Boston Celtics: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

28. Golden State Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Toronto): Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston): Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

Brooklyn Gets it Dwight?

The Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a deal to send Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's league sources.

In the deal, the Nets will ship Timofey Mozgov, two second-round picks and cash to the Hornets in exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Brooklyn will have this year's No. 45 pick in the draft and another pick in the 2021 draft.

Most importantly, the Nets will save $17 million as a result of the trade for the 2019-20 season, which will give them room in the salary cap for two max salary contract slots to chase superstars during next year's free agency period.

As for the Hornets, they moved Howard's $23.8 million expiring contract but will have to fork over $32.7 million over two years to Mozgov.

The deal will be official once the moratorium ends on July 6.

After the deal is finalized, this will be Howard's third team in three years. The eight-time All-Star isn't the athletic force he once was with the Orlando Magic, but he's still an effective big man.

Last year, he averaged 16.6 points per game, and his 12.5 rebounds per outing was good enough for third-best in the league.

The Hawks Want to Fly Up the Draft Board

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks own the No. 3, 19 and 30 picks in this year's draft.

Atlanta is hawking its two late picks to move up in the draft, league sources told The Athletic's Michael Scotto.

Their plan is to swap the 19th and 30th picks with either the Los Angeles Clippers, who own the 12th and 13th picks, or the Denver Nuggets, who own the 14th pick.

ESPN's Wojnarowski reported that the Hawks have eyes for Luka Doncic at the third overall pick if he slips past the Phoenix Suns at No. 1 and Sacramento Kings at No. 2.

Atlanta's focus on Doncic could mean that they believe that Deandre Ayton will go first overall followed by Marvin Bagley III.

On the other hand, the Hawks are also considering moving down from the No. 3 pick to be able to select high-scoring guard Trae Young.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix, Atlanta has fielded multiple calls for their third pick.

The Orlando Magic, for instance, have offered up their No. 6 pick and a future first-round pick, according to Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer: "League sources say that Orlando has been especially aggressive in talks with Atlanta for No. 3, offering No. 6 and at least one future first-round pick."

Either way, the Hawks—who missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2007—are looking for some high-grade young talent to spark their rebuilding process.

And with point guard Dennis Schroder on the trading block, they'll need an upgrade at the playmaker spot, and Doncic or Young can easily fit that bill.

Kings Can't Decide Who to Court

Lance King/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings suprised everyone at the NBA Draft Lottery when they took home the No. 2 pick.

And while the Kings celebrated that unexpected victory, they find themselves drowning in indecision.

According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, league sources reveal that Sacramento's front office can't decide whether they want Marvin Bagley III or Luka Doncic.

The Kings are "torn," one of those league sources said, but most teams are assuming that they'll take Bagley.

Sacramento already has quick-footed guard DeAaron Fox, and they are pretty high on him. Although they could pair the former Kentucky guard with Doncic, it would make more sense for them to take a big man like Bagley.

Bagley is an impressive scorer who averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds per game at Duke.

For the Kings, who have trouble getting marquee free agents to sign with them, it has to be good to hear that Bagley would welcome a chance to play there.

"Sacramento is a great place," Bagley told Sports Illustrated's Fischer. "When I say I want to go No. 1, it's not a knock on any other team in the draft. If I end up going two, I'll love being in Sacramento. Being a part of that team and that franchise, that's a big plus."