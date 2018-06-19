Norman Powell Trade Rumors: Raptors Shopping Guard Ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly considering trading guard Norman Powell this summer as they seek to land a first-round draft pick.

According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, "The Raptors have already been gauging interest in the 25-year-old guard ahead of the draft, sources tell TSN. After signing a four-year, $42-million extension in the fall, Powell turned in a disappointing third NBA season, losing his starting job in November and then falling out of the rotation altogether."

He added that "the team's depth has made Powell expendable. If they’re going to move him, this might be the best time to do it."

