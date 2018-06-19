Norman Powell Trade Rumors: Raptors Shopping Guard Ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 25: Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball during the second half of Game Five against the Washington Wizards in Round One of the 2018 NBA playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 25, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)'n
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly considering trading guard Norman Powell this summer as they seek to land a first-round draft pick.

According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, "The Raptors have already been gauging interest in the 25-year-old guard ahead of the draft, sources tell TSN. After signing a four-year, $42-million extension in the fall, Powell turned in a disappointing third NBA season, losing his starting job in November and then falling out of the rotation altogether."

He added that "the team's depth has made Powell expendable. If they’re going to move him, this might be the best time to do it."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

