Clayton Kershaw to Make Rehab Appearance Before Return to Dodgers from Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw threw a three-inning simulated game at Wrigley Field on Monday, and now, he is ready to take the mound in a real game.

But the organization isn't rushing him back to face major league hitters just yet.

Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reported Tuesday that Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts announced Kershaw will make a rehab start for the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday, and the outing is expected to last four innings.

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Secret to How Muncy Turned His Career Around

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    The Secret to How Muncy Turned His Career Around

    MLB
    via MLB

    Colon Grabs Record for Most Wins Ever by Pitcher from DR

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Colon Grabs Record for Most Wins Ever by Pitcher from DR

    MLB
    via MLB

    Puig to Be Featured in ESPN the Body Issue

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Puig to Be Featured in ESPN the Body Issue

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Yanks Should Be Pumped They Avoided $240M Nightmare

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yanks Should Be Pumped They Avoided $240M Nightmare

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report