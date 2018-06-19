Clayton Kershaw to Make Rehab Appearance Before Return to Dodgers from Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw threw a three-inning simulated game at Wrigley Field on Monday, and now, he is ready to take the mound in a real game.

But the organization isn't rushing him back to face major league hitters just yet.

Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reported Tuesday that Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts announced Kershaw will make a rehab start for the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday, and the outing is expected to last four innings.

