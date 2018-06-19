Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavs Would 'Love' to Package Star and Pick During Draft

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) points after he scored during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 106-99. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly interested in packaging All-Star Kevin Love and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft as part of a trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Sagar Trika of Blazer's Edge), Cleveland would "love" to send Love and the pick out for a star player on draft night, but he noted that the package likely wouldn't net the return the Cavs are hoping for.

Per Wojnarowski, Love's value has diminished, and the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick acquired from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving trade wasn't as high as hoped.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    5 Best Offers Cavs Can Make for Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Best Offers Cavs Can Make for Kawhi

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kemba 'Could Be in Play for the Cavs'

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Report: Kemba 'Could Be in Play for the Cavs'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron, Cavs Haven't Had 'Real Dialogue'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron, Cavs Haven't Had 'Real Dialogue'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Fielding Offers for Pick to Entice LeBron

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Report: Cavs Fielding Offers for Pick to Entice LeBron

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report