Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavs Would 'Love' to Package Star and Pick During Draft

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly interested in packaging All-Star Kevin Love and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft as part of a trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Sagar Trika of Blazer's Edge), Cleveland would "love" to send Love and the pick out for a star player on draft night, but he noted that the package likely wouldn't net the return the Cavs are hoping for.

Per Wojnarowski, Love's value has diminished, and the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick acquired from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving trade wasn't as high as hoped.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.