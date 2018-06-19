Celtics Rumors: Boston Will 'Keep an Eye' on Kawhi Leonard and San Antonio

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 112-80. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Last week's report by Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania revealing that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio apparently caught the attention of Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on a 2018 NBA mock draft show (h/t Twitter user BlazersBySagar), Boston will keep an eye on Leonard's situation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Stevens Wants Smart Back Next Year

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Stevens Wants Smart Back Next Year

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Best Offers Cavs Can Make for Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Best Offers Cavs Can Make for Kawhi

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron, Cavs Haven't Had 'Real Dialogue'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron, Cavs Haven't Had 'Real Dialogue'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Walt Frazier: NYK in 'Quagmire' Over KP's Injury Uncertainty

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Walt Frazier: NYK in 'Quagmire' Over KP's Injury Uncertainty

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report