LeBron James Rumors: Chris Paul Telling People Cavs Star Wants to Play in LA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) warms up prior to Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals in Boston, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With the start of NBA free agency two weeks away, LeBron James' list of potential destinations will reportedly include Los Angeles.

Per sources cited by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Chris Paul is telling people that James "wants to be in Los Angeles."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

