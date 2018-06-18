LeBron James Rumors: Chris Paul Telling People Cavs Star Wants to Play in LA

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With the start of NBA free agency two weeks away, LeBron James' list of potential destinations will reportedly include Los Angeles.

Per sources cited by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Chris Paul is telling people that James "wants to be in Los Angeles."

