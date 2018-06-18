LeBron James Rumors: Chris Paul Telling People Cavs Star Wants to Play in LA

LeBron James Rumors: Chris Paul Telling People Cavs Star Wants to Play in LAJune 18, 2018
With the start of NBA free agency two weeks away, LeBron James' list of potential destinations will reportedly include Los Angeles.
Per sources cited by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Chris Paul is telling people that James "wants to be in Los Angeles."
ClutchFans @clutchfans
According to Stephen A. Smith and his "sources", Chris Paul has started telling people that LeBron James isn't trying to come to Houston because he wants to be in Los Angeles. https://t.co/VCt8JiLidM https://t.co/OUOU0hebS9
