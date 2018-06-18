2018 NBA Draft: Scouting the Philadelphia 76ers Likely Big Board

0 of 5

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Coming off a 52-win campaign, the Philadelphia 76ers enter the 2018 NBA offseason with incredible flexibility, an army of assets and optimism that's both unbridled and still sensible.

The bulk of their summer focus will inevitably be tied to the trade and free-agency markets, both of which could potentially deliver a plug-and-play superstar. But Thursday's draft could play a quietly significant role in strengthening this roster.

Philly holds six selections in the talent grab, including a pair of first-rounders (Nos. 10 and 26). While any could deliver a difference-maker—Isaiah Thomas was once Mr. Irrelevant, after all—we'll lock in on that 10th pick here, since it has the highest hit rate of these selection spots historically.

To keep this realistic, we won't bother including the top eight picks in the latest mock draft from B/R's Jonathan Wasserman—Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Mohamed Bamba, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Trae Young, Michael Porter Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr.

Everyone else is up for grabs, so let's examine the top five options at No. 10 from the remaining player pool.