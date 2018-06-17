Knicks Rumors: Lonnie Walker Has 'Support' Entering 2018 NBA Draft

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

There is reportedly support for Miami guard Lonnie Walker IV within the New York Knicks front office entering the 2018 NBA draft, according to ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

Begley noted that some within the Knicks organization are impressed by Walker's "athleticism, defensive versatility and shot-making."

He added that other NBA executives believe the Knicks are considering Walker and Kentucky forward Kevin Knox with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft.

In his one season with the Hurricanes, Walker averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also shot 41.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three-point range.

Entering college, 247Sports ranked the 6'5" Walker as the No. 16 overall player in his recruiting class, as well as the No. 2 shooting guard.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Walker as the No. 10 prospect in the 2018 draft on his latest big board and compared him favorably to Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

In his most recent mock draft, Wasserman had the Knicks taking Villanova forward MikalBridges at No. 9 with Walker going 10th to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks selected a guard in the first round of last year's draft in the form of Frank Ntilikina, but he is a better fit at point guard, whereas Walker is a true shooting guard.

Taking Walker would add to a backcourt that already has a considerable amount of depth in the form of Ntilikina, Trey Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Ron Baker.

It would also potentially pave the way for the Knicks to make a trade or two in order to bring in some frontcourt help alongside All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

The 2018 NBA draft will take place Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.