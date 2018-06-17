Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Won't Hold Out for Contract, Will Be at Training Camp

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2018

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) during the team's NFL football organized activities, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. will not be holding out. 

Asked Saturday if he would refuse to report to training camp while he seeks a new contract, the New York Giants wide receiver provided a direct response. 

"No," he told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "No holdout."

Citing sources, Vacchiano reported, "There has been no movement at all in negotiations and no indication at all that a new deal is close." 

Additionally, the door is still open for Beckham to hold out if discussions with the Giants turn acrimonious before training camp begins. 

"According to a person familiar with Beckham's plans, he is actually planning to report to camp on time at the moment," Vacchiano wrote. "However, there are still five and a half weeks until players are due to report and the source cautioned that those plans could change if there's no movement in contract talks."

Beckham, 25, is scheduled to earn $8.5 million in the final year of his deal.

Without a contract extension, he will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent unless the Giants sign him to a $13 million franchise tag for the 2019 season. 

The Giants, under the leadership of new head coach Pat Shurmur, will open training camp July 25. 

