Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Won't Hold Out for Contract, Will Be at Training Camp

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Won't Hold Out for Contract, Will Be at Training CampJune 17, 2018
Odell Beckham Jr. will not be holding out.
Asked Saturday if he would refuse to report to training camp while he seeks a new contract, the New York Giants wide receiver provided a direct response.
"No," he told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "No holdout."
Citing sources, Vacchiano reported, "There has been no movement at all in negotiations and no indication at all that a new deal is close."
Additionally, the door is still open for Beckham to hold out if discussions with the Giants turn acrimonious before training camp begins.
"According to a person familiar with Beckham's plans, he is actually planning to report to camp on time at the moment," Vacchiano wrote. "However, there are still five and a half weeks until players are due to report and the source cautioned that those plans could change if there's no movement in contract talks."
Beckham, 25, is scheduled to earn $8.5 million in the final year of his deal.
Without a contract extension, he will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent unless the Giants sign him to a $13 million franchise tag for the 2019 season.
The Giants, under the leadership of new head coach Pat Shurmur, will open training camp July 25.
Rippon, Barkley Star in ESPN Body Issue Sneak Peak