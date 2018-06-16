Kyler Murray Says 'It's Surreal' to Be Drafted by A's; Billy Beane Praises OU QB

Kyler Murray went from preparing for the upcoming college football season as an Oklahoma University quarterback to being one of the top picks in the 2018 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics.

"It's surreal," Murray said Friday at his introductory press conference, per Joel Anderson of ESPN.com. "Obviously, today has been a great day."

Of course, there was plenty of excitement from the other side as well.

"This is one of the most dynamic athletes we've signed since we've got here," said general manager Billy Beane, who's held the position since 1997.

According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, the outfielder agreed to a deal Friday for a $4.66 million bonus, under the slot projection of $4,761,500 for the No. 9 overall pick. 

As part of the agreement, Murray will get a chance to play one more season of football before beginning his baseball career next spring.

As a two-sport competitor, the 20-year-old lives up to Beane's assessment.

Murray has played sparingly in his football career at Texas A&M and Oklahoma, but 247Sports considered him a 5-star recruit and the best dual-threat quarterback in the 2015 recruiting class.

"He's going to break all my records," former teammate Baker Mayfield said, per Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes.

Meanwhile, his pure speed could make him an impact player on the baseball field once he transitions to the sport full time.

