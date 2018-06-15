LeBron James Rumors: Celtics Signing Unlikely Due to Roster, Salary Cap

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James' eye is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are reportedly "unlikely" to land Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James despite speculation linking the four-time NBA MVP to the C's in recent weeks.

On Friday, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported the Celtics' potential pursuit of James is made "complicated" because of their lack of space under the salary cap and the need for a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavs in order to make the financial numbers work.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Realistic Trade Packages for Kawhi

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Realistic Trade Packages for Kawhi

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi Wants Out

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Report: Kawhi Wants Out

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Draft Eligibility Rules May Change in 2021

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Draft Eligibility Rules May Change in 2021

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Vegas Picks Kawhi Favorites 👀

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Vegas Picks Kawhi Favorites 👀

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report