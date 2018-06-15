LeBron James Rumors: Celtics Signing Unlikely Due to Roster, Salary Cap

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are reportedly "unlikely" to land Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James despite speculation linking the four-time NBA MVP to the C's in recent weeks.

On Friday, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported the Celtics' potential pursuit of James is made "complicated" because of their lack of space under the salary cap and the need for a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavs in order to make the financial numbers work.

