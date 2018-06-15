Lakers, Clippers, Cavs Among Best Betting Odds for Kawhi Leonard's Next Team

Eric Gay/Associated Press

When Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported on Friday that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, the basketball world couldn't help but wonder where the Spurs star might land.

Fortunately, Vegas was on top of its game.

Per OddsShark, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites in the Leonard sweepstakes, with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers also among the suitors:

Those odds should not come as much of a surprise. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski followed up Charania's report by noting the Los Angeles native has L.A.—preferably the Lakers—atop his wish list. Wojnarowski all added that the Boston Celtics would be interested, citing their previous interest at the trade deadline.

Per Charania, Leonard has become "uncomfortable" with the organization as a result of the "mistrust" that has occurred following his injury-plagued 2017-18 campaign. He missed all but nine games this past season due to a quadriceps injury, with his status questioned throughout the year.

The 26-year-old forward is entering the final year of his contract, although he holds a player option for the 2019-20 season. He is eligible to receive a five-year, $219 million supermax contract this summer, but his discontent with the Spurs has put that potential extension in jeopardy.

ESPN's Chris Haynes reported that Leonard "isn't concerned" about missing out on the supermax contract as there is a "feeling of betrayal" with the franchise.

While San Antonio doesn't have to fulfill his wishes of being traded to L.A., Leonard does hold leverage in the situation. Like Paul George one year ago, he can guide a trade toward a desired destination by making it clear to any potential suitor that he would or would not consider signing a long-term extension with them.

Leonard will now have to wait and see how things play out. If he is still a Spur as free agency unfolds, the odds for each of his potential landing spots could change dramatically.