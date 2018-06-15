Oklahoma City Pitched to LeBron James by Advertising Company on Billboard

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Add Oklahoma City to the list of places with a billboard pitch to LeBron James.

Per Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman, Oklahoma City Thunder fan Jason Reince, who is also the national sales coordinator for Lamar Advertising, set up a billboard in the city that reads "#LeBron2OKC" and includes a crown over the C.

While Reince settled on the idea to pitch James on the Thunder, it wasn't his first concept for a billboard.

"I really wanted to do 'LeBron2AnywhereButTheWarriors,'" Reince told Dawson. "As long as he doesn't go there, that's fine."

Billboards have previously been put up by fans of the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers to pitch James on the idea of joining those teams if he opts out of his deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cavs fans, meanwhile, have set up billboards of their own to encourage him to stay.

James has led the Cavs to four straight NBA Finals appearances, winning one title in 2016. They were swept by the Golden State Warriors this year.