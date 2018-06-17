Realistic Dream Target for Every Team in the 2018 NBA Draft

0 of 28

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The NBA draft never goes as expected, and the 2018 edition won't be any different.

Not everyone is able to land their dream prospect as teams engage in trades and reach for prospects other franchises never dreamed would come off the board so soon. It happens every year. Guaranteed.

But some are still able to land coveted contributors who fit the organizational mold perfectly. That's who we're attempting to identify throughout this article by analyzing the needs of each squad and the incoming rookies who should be around when they're on the clock for the first time.

Therein enters the idea of realism.

Each of these choices, based on playing style, upside and anything else that can draw a franchise to them, is still a dream addition. But they also have to be realistic selections who have some chance of lasting until the team in question is ready to finalize its choice. The Chicago Bulls at No. 7 might love to land Deandre Ayton, for example, but no scenario exists in which the Arizona standout falls past the first three picks, much less the first six.

Dream as we might, we have to stay grounded with possibilities that might actually come to pass.

Note: The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors do not have any picks in the 2018 NBA draft and will not be included in this article.