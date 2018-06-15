2018 NBA Draft: Every Lottery Team's Plan A, Plan B and Plan C

12 of 13

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Plan A: Trade Up

Unless they part ways with free agents Avery Bradley and DeAndre Jordan (player option) and start auctioning off their veterans, the Clippers remain in win-collection mode. And while the draft is a great way to flesh out depth charts on the cheap, asset consolidation is part and parcel of surviving the Western Conference's bloodbath.

Not surprisingly, then, the Clippers are interested in using the No. 12 and No. 13 picks to move up in the draft. Shams Charania confirmed as much during an appearance on Yahoo Sports' NBA podcast with Chris Mannix. He even identified a specific target (h/t HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky):

"You could see a lot of pick movement. The Clippers have looked to trade up. I think one guy that they’ve looked at heavily is Luka Doncic from Real Madrid."

Doncic is most likely out of reach. The Clippers would have to get the Grizzlies to bite, hard, on the present. And then they'd have to swallow some bad money. Are they in love with Doncic to the point they'd offer No. 12, No. 13, Tobias Harris, Wesley Johnson and Sindarius Thornwell for the fourth overall selection?

Smaller-scale jumps are within reason. Maybe Philly (No. 10) or New York (No. 9) is willing to divest. Packages built around Harris and one or two picks could pique interest in Cleveland (No. 8) or Chicago (No. 7).

Plan B: Draft Wings

Embracing best-player-available wisdom works if the Clippers are contemplating a rebuild. They'll have to draft for fit if they're hoping for a postseason rebirth.

Every team needs more three-and-D wings. Los Angeles is especially thin. Offense and defense are largely compartmentalized on the perimeter. The best scoring options—Harris, Danilo Gallinari, Austin Rivers—aren't esteemed stoppers. The top defenders—Johnson, Thornwell, Tyrone Wallace—come with offensive trade-offs.

Wings to keep an eye on: Miles Bridges, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox, Lonnie Walker.

Plan C: Draft One Wing and One Faller or Reach

The Clippers have the leeway to get creative if they keep both picks. Netting at least one wing is non-negotiable. But with plenty of veterans and back-to-back selections, they could remain on the hunt for a draft-day faller or intriguing reach.

Acquiring another big is a good hedge against Jordan's future. He could opt out and leave this summer. He could opt in and bolt next year. He could opt in or re-sign only to age out of the team's timeline.

Even if he's viewed as an indefinite fixture, the Clippers don't have much behind him. Montrezl Harrell is a free agent (restricted), and Boban Marjanovic is right behind him in 2019. Robert Williams would be someone to watch here, and praying for Wendell Carter Jr. to fall is totally allowed.

Troy Brown and Zhaire Smith deserve some maybe-possibly-potentially love if the Clippers are open to making a reach. Collin Sexton isn't the best fit within an overcrowded backcourt, but star-quality confidence off the bounce begs them to take him if he drops and figure out the rest later.