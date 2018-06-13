Toby Alderweireld Open to Tottenham Stay Amid Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld has said he would be open to the possibility of staying at the club beyond this summer despite recent speculation surrounding his future.

According to Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph, Manchester United have held an interest in securing the Belgium international, who is said to be valued at around £55 million by the London club.

But when asked about a possible stay with Spurs, Alderweireld said it wouldn't be an issue, per Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph.

"Yeah, why not?" said the Tottenham star. "I have two years left on my contract. I don't know what is going to happen."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the Premier League when he's at his best, although last season he lost his place in the team under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Tottenham manager went with a centre-back pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen in the main in 2017-18, with Alderweireld's continued injury niggles pushing him down the pecking order.

The decision to leave Alderweireld on the bench at times only fuelled speculation that the 29-year-old could be set to make a move elsewhere. According to Sam Pilger, the Red Devils want to sign the defender following the World Cup:

Although last season was a difficult one for Alderweireld, in the main he's been exceptional during his time in English football.

Since moving to Tottenham in 2015, his game has gone up another couple of levels. He's been crucial to Spurs becoming a top-four team, offering an authoritative presence at the base of the side.

Alderweireld is a natural defender, as he's adept at reading the game, cutting off spaces and using his body well to edge out attackers.

As we can see here, his ability to ping passes long distances is also as good as anyone in the division:

The excellence of Sanchez and Vertonghen in the main meant Pochettino was under no pressure to make a change at the back.

Alderweireld may be considering his options as a result. Despite his obvious talent, football writer Colin Millar outlined why some sides may avoid him:

If he's in shape and in form, Alderweireld could have a tremendous impact for plenty of elite sides in European football. Given he's in what should be the peak years of his career, the price may not put off some huge sides looking to make their defence stronger next season.

Spurs may be tempted to cash in, though. Not only do they have a number of excellent centre-backs on their books already, it's tough for Pochettino to build a side around a defender who is prone to being on the sidelines.