Warriors Reportedly Spent $500K on Alcohol During Parade Celebration

Warriors Reportedly Spent $500K on Alcohol During Parade CelebrationJune 12, 2018
The Golden State Warriors reportedly had $500,000 worth of alcohol on their buses during Tuesday's championship parade celebrating their triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.
TMZ Sports reported the selection of libations included Luc Belaire Rare Gold, Luxe and Rose.
Tuesday marked the Warriors' second high-priced party in the past five days. They dropped more than $400,000 on champagne after completing their sweep of the Cavs on Friday night, per ABC 7 News.
Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer
New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style
Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland
'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today
Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again
Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral
Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀
15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever
Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames
Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀
Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record
Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt
Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak
Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class
Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.
The Warriors have now captured three of the past four titles, and they will likely enter next season as the favorite thanks to their star-studded quartet of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Given how much they spent this year, it may be difficult for them put together a bigger party next year if they do win another title.
But based on some of the videos circulating on social media in recent days, Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin might have matched the Warriors' nearly $1 million total himself after finally raising the NHL's Stanley Cup on Thursday night.
NBA Summer League Schedule Released