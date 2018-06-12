Warriors Reportedly Spent $500K on Alcohol During Parade Celebration

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly had $500,000 worth of alcohol on their buses during Tuesday's championship parade celebrating their triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.

TMZ Sports reported the selection of libations included Luc Belaire Rare Gold, Luxe and Rose.

Tuesday marked the Warriors' second high-priced party in the past five days. They dropped more than $400,000 on champagne after completing their sweep of the Cavs on Friday night, per ABC 7 News.

The Warriors have now captured three of the past four titles, and they will likely enter next season as the favorite thanks to their star-studded quartet of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Given how much they spent this year, it may be difficult for them put together a bigger party next year if they do win another title.

But based on some of the videos circulating on social media in recent days, Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin might have matched the Warriors' nearly $1 million total himself after finally raising the NHL's Stanley Cup on Thursday night.