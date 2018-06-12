Red Sox News: Carson Smith to Have Shoulder Surgery, Likely out Rest of Season

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Carson Smith is scheduled for shoulder surgery Wednesday in New York City after spending the past month on the disabled list.

On Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported the reliever's season is "probably over."

Smith compiled a 3.77 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings across 18 appearances for the Red Sox in 2018. He suffered the injury while throwing his glove in the dugout after allowing a home run.

Injuries have limited the 28-year-old Texas native to just one full season since he debuted with the Seattle Mariners in late 2014.

He made 70 bullpen outings for the M's in 2015 but pitched in just three games during his debut campaign with Boston the following year before undergoing Tommy John surgery. His recovery carried deep into 2017 before he returned to make eight appearances.

Smith has delivered high-end results when healthy with a 2.21 ERA across 108 MLB games.

Joe Kelly and Matt Barnes will continue to operate as the Red Sox's main setup options in front of closer Craig Kimbrel during the Texas State product's absence.

Smith's contract calls for his second year of arbitration at season's end after making $850,000 in 2018.