Philippe Coutinho Could Miss Copa Del Rey Final with Thigh Injury

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona have been dealt another injury blow after midfielder Philippe Coutinho picked up a thigh injury that could rule him out of the Copa del Rey final against Valencia.

He had to be substituted in the 69th minute of Barca's 2-0 win over Getafe in La Liga on Sunday, and the club subsequently announced the 26-year-old is expected to be out for 10 days:

Given the final is scheduled for 25 May, the Brazil international may return to fitness in time to line up at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, but it will be touch and go.

Coutinho's injury is another headache for manager Ernesto Valverde in the lead-up to the final, as Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are also currently sidelined.

Barca have already wrapped up the La Liga title, so Coutinho's absence will not be a problem for the visit to Eibar on Sunday. But Valverde is now struggling for strength in attack.

Coutinho was brought to the Camp Nou in January 2018 in a deal worth up to £142 million.

The former Liverpool man has yet to live up to that price tag.

He started the 2018-19 season in decent fashion but has failed to become an indispensable part of the Barca first team, with 12 of his 34 La Liga appearances this term coming from the bench.



He has also disappointed in the UEFA Champions League, particularly as Barca were knocked out by his old club Liverpool in the semi-finals:

Coutinho remains, however, a crucial part of Barcelona's squad, and he was firmly in the running for a starting spot against Valencia.

He may yet be available to face Los Che, but he will need to be untroubled in his recovery.