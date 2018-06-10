Anibal Sanchez's Hotel Room Burglarized While He Pitched for Braves vs. Dodgers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez was the victim of a burglary at his hotel room during his start Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, TMZ Sports reported Sunday.

According to TMZ Sports, the burglar stole over $100,000 worth of jewelry from the veteran right-hander, who pitched 5.1 innings and struck out five batters in a 5-3 win for the Braves.

Police are investigating the robbery and didn't find any signs of forced entry into Sanchez's room.

The 34-year-old is in his first season with the Braves after spending five-and-a-half years with the Detroit Tigers.

His start was Atlanta's only win of its three-game set with the Dodgers. The Braves lost 7-2 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. They have Monday off before starting a two-game series with the New York Mets on Tuesday.