Anibal Sanchez's Hotel Room Burglarized While He Pitched for Braves vs. Dodgers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: Pitcher Anibal Sanchez #19 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez was the victim of a burglary at his hotel room during his start Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, TMZ Sports reported Sunday.

According to TMZ Sports, the burglar stole over $100,000 worth of jewelry from the veteran right-hander, who pitched 5.1 innings and struck out five batters in a 5-3 win for the Braves.

Police are investigating the robbery and didn't find any signs of forced entry into Sanchez's room.

The 34-year-old is in his first season with the Braves after spending five-and-a-half years with the Detroit Tigers.

His start was Atlanta's only win of its three-game set with the Dodgers. The Braves lost 7-2 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. They have Monday off before starting a two-game series with the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Related

    Dodgers’ Bats Stay Hot to Get Series Win Over Braves

    Atlanta Braves logo
    Atlanta Braves

    Dodgers’ Bats Stay Hot to Get Series Win Over Braves

    Blake Harris
    via Dodgers Nation

    Julio Teheran Hopes to Restore Velocity on DL

    Atlanta Braves logo
    Atlanta Braves

    Julio Teheran Hopes to Restore Velocity on DL

    MLB
    via MLB

    Richard Takes No-Hitter into 7th, Padres Beat Marlins 3-1

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Richard Takes No-Hitter into 7th, Padres Beat Marlins 3-1

    San Francisco Chronicle
    via San Francisco Chronicle

    Yu Darvish May Not Pitch Before All-Star Break

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yu Darvish May Not Pitch Before All-Star Break

    MLB
    via MLB