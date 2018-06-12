Top Offseason Priorities and Targets for Golden State Warriors

0 of 5

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Another year, another title for the Golden State Warriors, this one officially cementing their status as an NBA dynasty.

But champions can only celebrate for so long, because defending the crown again will require getting back to business sooner rather than later.

The good news is most of the banner-raising infrastructure is already in place. But one of the four All-Stars could reach the free-agent market, and there are enough role players entering free agency to give the supporting cast a facelift.

This will be a busy summer for the Warriors. Maybe not somehow-find-a-way-around-an-all-time-great busy like it will be for the Association's other win-now hopefuls, but there's still a decent amount of work awaiting general manager Bob Myers and his staff.