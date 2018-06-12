Top Offseason Priorities and Targets for Golden State WarriorsJune 12, 2018
Top Offseason Priorities and Targets for Golden State Warriors
Another year, another title for the Golden State Warriors, this one officially cementing their status as an NBA dynasty.
But champions can only celebrate for so long, because defending the crown again will require getting back to business sooner rather than later.
The good news is most of the banner-raising infrastructure is already in place. But one of the four All-Stars could reach the free-agent market, and there are enough role players entering free agency to give the supporting cast a facelift.
This will be a busy summer for the Warriors. Maybe not somehow-find-a-way-around-an-all-time-great busy like it will be for the Association's other win-now hopefuls, but there's still a decent amount of work awaiting general manager Bob Myers and his staff.
Setting the Stage
Only eight Warriors have guaranteed contracts for 2018-19. Youngsters Jordan Bell, Damian Jones and Quinn Cook are three of them. While Golden State can retain several of its incumbent free agents, there are options to tweak this roster in a significant way should the franchise choose.
Kevin Durant leads the group of free agents, although his venture to the open market is expected to be brief and drama-free. It's less certain what will happen with the others. Part-time playoff starters Kevon Looney, JaVale McGee and Nick Young are all entering free agency, along with Zaza Pachulia, David West and Patrick McCaw (restricted).
Golden State has the $5.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception available; otherwise, it can only spend minimum money on external targets. Because the Warriors declined Looney's fourth-year option in October, they can't offer him a 2018-19 salary for more than the option was worth ($2.2 million).
Unlike last summer, Golden State still owns its first-round pick. That will be the 28th selection, which might fetch a plug-and-play rotation player in what's seen as a deep class.
Priority No. 1: Locking Up the Core
In two seasons with the Warriors, Durant has won two championships and two Finals MVP awards. Given how vocal he's been about wanting to stay, Golden State should have a blank check awaiting his signature.
Or the NBA's version of a blank check, rather. As ESPN's Bobby Marks broke down, the Dubs can structure Durant's next deal one of three ways—a four-year, $158.3 million max; a short-term max, like three years (with a player option) for $114.5 million; or a one-year pact (with a player option) for around $30 million that would give him full Bird rights to ink a five-year contract next summer.
Whatever it costs to keep him, he's worth it. His Warriors averages include 25.7 points on 52.5/40.0/88.2 shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. His career 25.30 player efficiency rating is eighth all-time and third among active players.
"He's one of the best players that I've ever played against, that this league has ever seen," LeBron James said, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst.
Another no-brainer on the offseason agenda is extending head coach Steve Kerr's contract. His first four seasons of a five-year, $25 million deal have included a .808 winning percentage, four Finals appearances and three championships.
"We'll get it done this summer," Warriors owner Joe Lacob told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne. "Let him rest a little bit. But we'll get it done. He wants to be with us. We want him long term."
The Warriors also plan on offering extensions to Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Lacob told Shelburne, although both All-Stars could wait for bigger paydays down the road.
Priority No. 2: Finding Depth and Balance
Perimeter depth was a concern all season. Part of it came down to numbers. Golden State rostered six players who suited up predominantly or exclusively at center, not including Green, who played the position better than any of them. The rest was due to disappointments, like failing to hit on the signings of Nick Young and Omri Casspi or seeing Patrick McCaw struggle with injuries and inconsistency.
Scoring was a constant challenge for the subs, who tied for 22nd with 33.0 points per game. Young had the highest points-per-game average among the reserves while shooting just 41.2 percent. He was the only Warrior with a 20-point eruption off the bench, and that came on opening night.
This second team needs fewer bigs and more scoring and outside shooting. The question is how Golden State gets to that point.
Looney was one of five players—three All-Stars and Shaun Livingston—to appear in all 21 of the team's postseason tilts. His rebounding and defensive versatility both help fill needs, but he could price himself out of the Bay Area. Marks thinks Looney could fetch an offer with a salary "in the $3-4 million range," which Golden State can't match.
McCaw is another interesting option. He might have slumped as a sophomore, but he still projects as a potential two-way wing who offers some shooting and playmaking.
While the Warriors might not want to cut ties with all of their veteran free agents, none feels particularly necessary to keep. Young and McGee were shaky all season, while West and Pachulia were tough to deploy in the postseason because of their limited mobility.
Draft Targets
It's tempting to think Golden State's perennial title pursuit might lessen the draft's importance. In reality, the talent grab is the ideal place for this group to find cheap rotation help and an injection of youthful energy.
"I actually think this draft is a very important one for us," Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "We need to get some youth on the team going forward. So we're paying significant attention to it, and I am, too. Probably more than any other year."
The most recent mocks show a predictable perimeter focus.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Warriors grabbing three-and-D guard Khyri Thomas out of Creighton. ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony thinks it will be Grayson Allen, a 38 percent three-point shooter in his four years at Duke who can score and set the table. SI.com's Jeremy Woo has Miami's Bruce Brown, a Marcus Smart clone with the same shooting concerns but otherwise across-the-board skills.
Cincinnati's Jacob Evans and Tulane's Melvin Frazier could offer both shooting and multi-positional defense. Georgia Tech's Josh Okogie presents an interesting package of athleticism, improving shot-making and defensive potential. Oregon's Troy Brown could intrigue as a risk-reward selection who might boom in a big way if his jumper comes around.
One more route that might be worth exploring is trying to upgrade at backup point guard. Villanova's Jalen Brunson could go from one champion to another, providing a steady guide on offense, a reliable outside stroke and one of the best collegiate resumes in this class.
Free-Agency Targets
The combination of a cap-crunched market and this club's championship prowess should increase the Warriors' buying power. At the very least, the taxpayer mid-level exception figures to net a more inspiring option than Swaggy P.
If shooting is the focus, Wayne Ellington and JJ Redick should be atop the wish list.
Ellington just splashed a career-best 227 triples—only two fewer than Klay Thompson had—while connecting on 39.2 percent of his long-range looks. Redick just hit 42.0-plus percent of his threes for the fourth straight season, a period in which he holds a 43.9 percent success rate (second-best in the league).
Both could be more obtainable than those numbers suggest. If the Miami Heat keep Ellington, they'd likely have to pay the luxury tax for a non-contending roster. And with the Philadelphia 76ers planning to pursue this summer's biggest stars, it's possible Redick could slip through the cracks.
If Golden State prioritizes adding a two-way wing, Avery Bradley or Danny Green (player option) might fit the budget. Bradley is one of the league's better one-on-one defenders and is only one season removed from making two threes per game at a 39.0 percent clip. Green is a 39.5 percent marksman for his career and capable of defending multiple positions along the wings.
Once the Warriors invest their mid-level exception, they'll have to hope for minimum bargains.
Marco Belinelli, Ersan Ilyasova and Anthony Tolliver might be old enough to go ring-chasing as sharpshooting mercenaries. James Ennis and Luc Mbah a Moute would add to the collection of versatile defenders. A reunion with Marreese Speights would also give the frontcourt a different dimension with a floor-spacing 5.
Unless otherwise indicated, all stats are from Basketball Reference or NBA.com. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ZachBuckleyNBA.