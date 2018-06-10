Raptors HC Rumors: Nick Nurse, Ettore Messina Believed to Be Finalists

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly narrowed their coaching search down to two.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN reported the Raptors are deciding between assistant Nick Nurse and San Antonio Spurs assistant Ettore Messina. The decision is expected to come this week.

The Raptors have been diligent in their coaching search since firing Dwane Casey last month.

Nurse has been an assistant under Casey since 2013 and previously spent time as the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Iowa Energy of the G League.

Messina is a European coaching legend who has been part of Gregg Popovich's staff since 2014. If hired, he would be the second head coach born in Europe in NBA history.

The Raptors fired Casey after being swept out of the postseason each of the last two years by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Casey finished with 10 straight playoff losses to Cleveland and LeBron James, ultimately causing the team to end the most successful coaching tenure in franchise history.

If the Raptors are actually looking to switch things up, Messina seems like the choice. The 58-year-old won four EuroLeague championships and three Italian League Coach of the Year awards. He's also paid his dues under Popovich, widely recognized as the NBA's best coach.

Nurse, though he's never been an NBA coach, seems more like a water-treading choice. Taking Casey's top assistant and hoping for different results with the same cast could wind up leading to the same playoff failures.