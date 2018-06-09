Steve Kerr Predicted Warriors' 6-Game Winning Streak to Win 2018 NBA Championship

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Even when his squad was one loss away from elimination, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had full confidence the team would repeat as NBA champions.

According to The Athletic's Ethan Strauss, Kerr successfully predicted not only how the Western Conference Finals would end but also the outcome of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Strauss reported Kerr told the Warriors players and coaching staff Golden State would get the two wins necessary to clinch a conference title and then sweep through the Finals.

Kerr discussed his confidence:

"You thought I was crazy but I told you, I felt good after Game 5 in the Houston series. I just saw something and I thought, yeah we got this. Now there's a lot of chance that can happen. Somebody sprains an ankle, or the ball bounces the wrong way, whatever, but I felt like as long as nothing happened injury-wise, we were going to win that series."

Kerr's prophecy nearly didn't come to fruition. Were it not for a controversial replay review and a last-second blunder by Cavs swingman JR Smith, Golden State may have lost the opening game of the Finals rather than earning a 124-114 overtime victory.

Instead, Kerr calling the Warriors' shot will be another anecdote to add to Golden State's growing legend.