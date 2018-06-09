Kevin Durant Says He Should Be Making More Money If He Ruined NBA

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kevin Durant changed the landscape of the NBA when he signed with the Golden State Warriors two years ago, but he doesn't believe keeping the league fair is part of his job.

"My responsibility is to my skills. My responsibility is to myself," Durant said Saturday, per Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports. "I'm not worried about the NBA. That's their job. They make too much money. They ain't paying me enough to dictate the NBA. I should be making more money if all that's on me. My responsibility is to whatever team I play for. All that other stuff, that's on y'all."

Durant signed with the Warriors in 2016, leaving an Oklahoma City Thunder squad that reached the Western Conference Finals the previous season in favor of a team that had won 73 games.

Adding a former MVP to a squad that had three All-Stars and set an NBA record for the most wins in a season made Golden State seem unbeatable. This turned out to be the case, as the organization has now won back-to-back titles after a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Of course, the 29-year-old was more than just along for the ride, as he was named Finals MVP in each postseason.

While fans might still be angry at him for ruining the competitive balance of the league, all that matters to Durant is helping his team win.