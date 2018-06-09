Cavaliers News: Collin Sexton Has 2018 NBA Draft Workout with Cleveland

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have turned their attention toward Alabama's Collin Sexton as they prepare for the 2018 NBA draft.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Sexton worked out for the Cavs on Saturday.

Cleveland's season came to an end Friday night after the Golden State Warriors swept the team in the NBA Finals.

That defeat set the stage for what is sure to be an important offseason for the defending four-time Eastern Conference champions. LeBron James has until June 29 to opt out of his deal and become a free agent.

The Cavs have nearly $138 million in salary commitments next season with James' $35.6 factored in, so making significant moves through free agency and trades will be difficult for the front office.

Cleveland's most valuable asset this summer is the eighth overall choice in the draft. It received the pick from the Boston Celtics as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

Sexton, the 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year, averaged 19.2 points and 3.6 assists per game for the Crimson Tide last season. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Sexton ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2018 class.

Cleveland will decide which direction to go with its first-round pick when the NBA draft begins on June 21.