Cavaliers News: Collin Sexton Has 2018 NBA Draft Workout with Cleveland

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 17: Collin Sexton #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide dribbles against the Villanova Wildcats in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 17, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have turned their attention toward Alabama's Collin Sexton as they prepare for the 2018 NBA draft.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Sexton worked out for the Cavs on Saturday.

Cleveland's season came to an end Friday night after the Golden State Warriors swept the team in the NBA Finals.

That defeat set the stage for what is sure to be an important offseason for the defending four-time Eastern Conference champions. LeBron James has until June 29 to opt out of his deal and become a free agent.

The Cavs have nearly $138 million in salary commitments next season with James' $35.6 factored in, so making significant moves through free agency and trades will be difficult for the front office.

Cleveland's most valuable asset this summer is the eighth overall choice in the draft. It received the pick from the Boston Celtics as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

Sexton, the 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year, averaged 19.2 points and 3.6 assists per game for the Crimson Tide last season. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Sexton ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2018 class.

Cleveland will decide which direction to go with its first-round pick when the NBA draft begins on June 21.

Related

    Getting Swept Exposes Cavaliers' Weaknesses

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Getting Swept Exposes Cavaliers' Weaknesses

    News-herald
    via News-herald

    Exploring LeBron's Free-Agency Options

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Exploring LeBron's Free-Agency Options

    Sam Amick and
    via USA TODAY

    Cavs Work Out Collin Sexton

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cavs Work Out Collin Sexton

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Hood Says Game 3 Was a 'Defining Moment' for Him

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Hood Says Game 3 Was a 'Defining Moment' for Him

    Cleveland Cavaliers
    via Cleveland Cavaliers