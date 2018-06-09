Warriors vs. Cavaliers: 2018 Finals Stats and 2019 Title Odds

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors bolstered their case as one of the league's best-ever teams on Friday night, finishing off a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals with a 108-85 road victory.

The Warriors have won three of the last four NBA titles, all of them coming against LeBron James and his Cavaliers.

This one was easier than the rest, with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant's killer trio of crisp passing and (mostly) lights-out shooting proving overwhelming for a misshapen, out-of-sorts Cavs roster that was dragged into the championship round by James, making his own case as the greatest player to step on an NBA court.

If the eyeball test alone isn't to confirm that statement, the final statlines from the NBA finals should do the trick (complete stats can be found at Basketball-Reference.com).

Warriors Stats: Key Players

Kevin Durant: 28.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 7.5 APG, 2.3 BPG

Stephen Curry: 27.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.8 APG

Klay Thompson: 16.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG

Draymond Green: 9.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 8.5 APG, 2.0 SPG

Cleveland Cavaliers Stats: Key Players

LeBron James: 34.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 10.0 APG, 44.7 minutes per game

Kevin Love: 19.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 1.8 APG

J.R. Smith: 9.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.3 APG

George Hill: 7.5 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 2.3 APG

Dig even just a little bit deeper into the numbers, and the sweep becomes even clearer.

Thompson, Curry and Durant all shot above 40 percent from three, while only George Hill shot above 40 percent on the four players from the Cavs listed above. Curry made a record nine three-pointers in Game 2, and Durant's 43-point performance in Game 3 secured not only a win for his team, but victory for everyone in the country in the form of free Taco Bell.

J.R. Smith was particularly bad, shooting just 31.7 percent from the field overall, to say nothing of his instantly-famous gaffe at the end of Game 1 that dashed a brilliant 51-point performance from James, who reportedly suffered a right-hand injury punching a whiteboard after that devastating loss, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst.

Kevin Love was at times the only capable player supporting James in his quest for a fourth NBA title, but it wasn't nearly enough. Love is a fine player when the shots are falling and the combination of his rebounding and outlet passing ability leads to easy transition points for the Cavaliers.

However, he's no box-score stuffer like Draymond Green, who's occasionally an afterthought on offense but is capable of defending any position and a master at taking care of the little things while his teammates play breathless basketball.

The Warriors might need to win another championship in the next year or two against a different opponent if they want to truly make their case as one of league's great dynasties, but their resume so far is getting hard to argue with.

It should come as little surprise then that the Warriors are the favorites to win the 2019 NBA title, per OddsShark:

Curry will be around for the long haul, Durant seems unlikely to go anywhere and Thompson is around for at least another year, though that situation could get tricky. Green, Andre Igoudala and Shaun Livingston are signed through 2020 per HoopsHype.com, which means the Warriors' core four should intact, plus a couple of key depth players will return.

The rest of the roster could look wildly different, but as long as the above players are in Warriors uniforms, they will be top contenders.

The Cavaliers' chances hinge entirely upon what James does this summer, as he can opt out of his contract and force the entire league to stop in its tracks as he decides what he does next. Bleacher Report's Howard Beck thinks James is destined to leave Cleveland:

"Arguably his greatest accomplishment was just getting here--with one of the worst rosters in Finals history.

These are things James can't say. But he spent the last two days articulating quite clearly what he wants in a supporting cast, and it's everything the Cavs lack: elite talent, of course. But also brainpower, the ability to perform under pressure, to think in the game. James wants reliability as much as ability."

James leaving would likely sink the Cavaliers' odds to somewhere in the bottom third of the league, while pushing whichever team gets the league's best player to the top of the heap near the Warriors, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics. James is 33 years old; he's not waiting around for anyone to improve. He needs to win and win now.

So while the 2017-18 NBA season belonged to the Warriors, the '18 summer will belong to James, as the league and the world waits to see what he does with this next chapter in his career.