Warriors News: Steve Kerr Contract Extension 'Very High' on Offseason Priorities

Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob said he's confident the organization will work out a contract extension for head coach Steve Kerr after the Dubs captured their third NBA championship in the past four years with a 108-85 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

"It's very high [on the offseason priority list]," Lacob told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "And we will get it done."

