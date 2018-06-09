Warriors News: Steve Kerr Contract Extension 'Very High' on Offseason Priorities

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob said he's confident the organization will work out a contract extension for head coach Steve Kerr after the Dubs captured their third NBA championship in the past four years with a 108-85 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

"It's very high [on the offseason priority list]," Lacob told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "And we will get it done."

                 

