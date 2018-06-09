LeBron James Rumors: Percentage of Heat Reunion Increased 'A Little Bit'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James' eye is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will be the NBA's most coveted free agent if he utilizes a player option in his contract to hit the open market, and a return to the Miami Heat could be possible.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported Saturday he's raised the odds of a James-Heat reunion "a little bit" based on conversations he held following the Cavs' 108-85 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals, which clinched the Dubs' second consecutive championship.

                 

